The clock is ticking for American taxpayers who hold money overseas: Report your foreign accounts to the IRS and Treasury, or else.

Along with the regular tax filing requirements that everyone else must face, individuals who hold financial accounts in foreign countries must submit additional reports to federal agencies.

Americans with accounts abroad have until April 17 to file a report of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts (FBAR) with the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. Those who fail to make it can get an extension up to October 15.

These individuals must also file additional reports with the IRS as they turn in their income tax returns.