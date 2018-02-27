The intelligence community never informed seven states that they had been compromised by Russian operatives prior to the 2016 election, multiple U.S. officials told NBC News.

While several of these states had been told that foreign entities were probing their systems, they were not informed that the Kremlin was behind these breaches, NBC reported citing state officials.

But officials who spoke to NBC said they agreed that these breaches did not change votes or remove voters from databases.

The affected states were Alaska, Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Texas and Wisconsin, three senior intelligence officials told NBC.

