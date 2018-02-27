Trump names 'digital guru' Brad Parscale campaign manager for 2020 re-election bid

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday the appointment of digital guru Brad Parscale to manage his bid to win re-election to the White House in 2020.

Parscale was digital director of Donald Trump's successful campaign for the White House in 2016. He has been called the "secret weapon" of that campaign.

The Trump-Pence Campaign said that Parscale and the rest of the campaign, in addition to building an infrastructure for the 2020 re-election bid, also will be involved in helping Republican candidates in the upcoming 2018 mid-term elections.

Trump's son Eric Trump in a prepared statement said, "Brad is an amazing talent and was pivotal to our success in 2016. He has our family's complete trust and is the perfect person to be at the helm of the campaign."

President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, who is also a senior adviser to Trump, in his own statement, said, "Brad was essential in bringing a disciplined technology and data-driven approach to how the 2016 campaign was run. His leadership and expertise will be help build a best-in-class campaign."

The Drudge Report first broke the news of Parscale's expected role in the re-election bid in a blaring announcement Tuesday morning.

An October 2017 story about Parscale by "60 Minutes" about Parscale called him the 2016 campaign's "secret weapon" for his sophisticated use of digital ads on Facebook to promote Trump's candidacy.

"I think we used it better than anyone ever had in history," Parscale said of the campaign's use of social media.

He told Wired magazine after the election: "Facebook and Twitter were the reason we won this thing. Twitter for Mr. Trump. And Facebook for fundraising."