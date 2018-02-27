10 US cities with high-paying jobs and a low cost of living

Choosing the ideal place to live can be hard. Most of the time, it seems like you have to pick an area that offers a low cost of living or an expensive one that's home to high-paying jobs.

But in many U.S. cities, you don't have to choose. GOBankingRates crunched the numbers to find places where the average annual salaries are high and the cost of living is low.

To determine the top cities, GOBankingRates compared average annual income to average monthly living expenses for each area, taking into account median rent prices, groceries and utility bills, using data from Zillow, Numbeo and the U.S. Census Bureau.

Cities in the South and Midwest, such as Dallas and Omaha, dominated the list. Oklahoma City nabbed the No. 1 spot, thanks to an average annual income of $72,385 and estimated annual expenses of $18,701. That leaves over $53,000 per year for saving, investing and fun.

Here are 10 places that offer high wages coupled with an affordable cost of living, allowing you to bank more of your income for the future.