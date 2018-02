[The stream is slated to start at 2 pm, ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Former Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke interviews his successor, Janet Yellen Tuesday in an event presented by the Brookings Institution, where they are both fellows.

Bernanke served at the Fed from 2004-14 while Yellen began her term in 2014 and stepped down earlier this month after President Donald Trump chose not to renominate her.