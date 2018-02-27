VISIT CNBC.COM

Life

Life

Meet Eve Jobs, Steve Jobs' impressive 19-year-old daughter

Neilson Barnard | Getty Images

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs is legendary for helping start the personal computer revolution and for building a business worth billions.

Now, there's a new generation of Jobs — the late icon's youngest daughter in particular is creating buzz and coming into her own. And she just may have inherited her dad's ambitious genes.

At 19, Eve Jobs, whose family has an estimated net worth of $20 billion according to Forbes, is a student at Stanford University, which is rated no. 5 in US News & World Report's Best Colleges rankings in the National University category. It's also where her parents met. She is slated to graduate with the class of 2021, according to her Instagram bio.

Jobs' Instagram profile paints a pretty fun portrayal of college life. Recent photos show her glammed up with girlfriends and posing on a boat in front of azure water while in Sicily, Italy.

Another post shows an elegant table, with the caption, "Beyond thankful for my family, friends and this beautiful life."

Jobs also seems to have her late father's knack for high performance and is a rising star in the equestrian world.

The Apple heiress competes regularly at horse shows. In May, she won the $130,000 CSI 3 Grand Prix at the Split Rock Jumping Tour in Lexington, Kentucky, and in August, she beat out a number of riders to take home the top prize at the $100,000 Reliable Rentals Grand Prix with her horse Venue D'Fees Des Hazalles in British Columbia, Canada.

"Riding always keeps you humble. It's great to see your hard work pay off, but you have to constantly stay at the top of your game," Jobs told tutoring service Upper Echelon Academy in a 2016 interview.

"It has taught me independence, dedication and perseverance, which I can apply to all realms of my life," she said.

Jobs' mother, Laurene Powell Jobs, paid $15.3 million in 2016 for a 3.5 acre ranch in Wellington, Florida, which has been dubbed "the equestrian capital of the world." The compound, the Miami Herald reports, is right across the street from an estate Bill Gates purchased for $37 million. The Microsoft co-founder's daughter, Jennifer, 21, is also a competitive equestrian.

Jennifer Gates
Aurelien Meunier | Getty Images
Jennifer Gates

And Jobs is reportedly dating another equestrian, University of Miami business student Eugenio Garza Pérez, according to Business Insider.

The youngest Jobs has three older siblings, Reed, 26; Erin, 22; and half-sister Lisa, 39.

In the book "Steve Jobs," author Walter Isaacson describes Eve Jobs as growing up to be "a strong-willed, funny firecracker," Business Insider reports, and that she would call her father's assistant at work to make sure she was "put on on his calendar."

Steve Jobs died of cancer on Oct. 5, 2011. On the sixth anniversary of his death, Eve Jobs posted to Instagram a quote reading, "Here's to the crazy ones" — words made famous by Apple's 1997 "Think Different" campaign.

Jobs seems to spend quite a lot of time outdoors and only posts on Instagram a few times a month. Perhaps her father's low-tech approach to parenting played a role — in the past, Steve Jobs revealed that he limited how much technology was used at home.

Walter Isaacson, author of "Steve Jobs," reportedly clocked a lot of time at the Jobs' family home, and in 2014, gave the New York Times a glimpse inside Steve's parenting priorities.

Steve Jobs, co-founder and chief executive officer of Apple Computer Inc., greets attendees his wife, Laurene Powell Jobs, after delivering the keynote address at the Apple World Wide Developers Conference in 2011.
Bloomberg | Getty Image
Steve Jobs, co-founder and chief executive officer of Apple Computer Inc., greets attendees his wife, Laurene Powell Jobs, after delivering the keynote address at the Apple World Wide Developers Conference in 2011.

"Every evening Steve made a point of having dinner at the big long table in their kitchen, discussing books and history and a variety of things," Isaacson told the New York Times. "No one ever pulled out an iPad or computer. The kids did not seem addicted at all to devices."

Don't miss: Bill Gates is paying off this country's $76 million debt

How Steve Jobs transformed Apple according to one of Apple's early employees
How Steve Jobs transformed Apple according to one of Apple's early employees   

Like this story? Like us on Facebook

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...