Meet Eve Jobs, Steve Jobs' impressive 19-year-old daughter

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs is legendary for helping start the personal computer revolution and for building a business worth billions.

Now, there's a new generation of Jobs — the late icon's youngest daughter in particular is creating buzz and coming into her own. And she just may have inherited her dad's ambitious genes.

At 19, Eve Jobs, whose family has an estimated net worth of $20 billion according to Forbes, is a student at Stanford University, which is rated no. 5 in US News & World Report's Best Colleges rankings in the National University category. It's also where her parents met. She is slated to graduate with the class of 2021, according to her Instagram bio.

Jobs' Instagram profile paints a pretty fun portrayal of college life. Recent photos show her glammed up with girlfriends and posing on a boat in front of azure water while in Sicily, Italy.