American Airlines said it won't sign its lease for a revamped O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, alleging its competitor United Airlines would receive extra gates under a "secret" provision.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said Wednesday that the eight-year project would include a new international terminal and remodeling of others. The $8.5 billion expansion aims to increase gate capacity at the airport by a quarter. The airport had 184 gates as of January, according to its website. Airlines would contribute to the project through landing fees, terminal rent and other fees.

Emanuel's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment over the dispute.

The airport is the third busiest in the nation by passenger traffic. United and American are top two tenants, respectively.

American "cannot sign the lease in its current form because of a secret provision, inserted at the last minute, awarding additional gates to United," the airline said in a statement.

The "United gate deal creates a clear winner, United, and clear losers: namely, competition, Chicago travelers and American Airlines," the statement said.

United fired back: "It is disingenuous for American to make these claims.

"This was not a secret deal reached at the last minute," an airline spokesman said. "Our agreement with the city for five additional gates was made more than 18 months ago in response to American's deal with city for five additional gates. American has been aware of our agreement for over a year and has worked to block the implementation at every opportunity."

American said it would compromise: It would sign the lease without the provision. The airline, the world's largest, said it urged Chicago officials to build three additional gates for American to "re-level playing field."