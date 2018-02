In the previous trading session, government debt yields posted solid gains after the new chair of the Federal Reserve delivered comments on the state of monetary policy and where it was heading in 2018.

On Tuesday, Jerome Powell indicated that the central bank could raise interest rates three or more times during 2018 to prevent the economy from overheating.

During his testimony to Congress, Powell said that policymakers would need to remain on guard when it comes to imbalances in the financial system. He added that individual members of the central bank would be making new projections at its meeting in March.

"This is a time when we need to be alert to buildup of either financial imbalances or to inflation building up," the Fed chief said. "We don't really see those right now."