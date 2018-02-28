Cramer Remix: Lowe’s is an underdog, but it could be worth your while 1 Hour Ago | 01:05

Sometimes, CNBC's Jim Cramer sees the value in betting on a loser.

That's why the "Mad Money" host backed the stock of Lowe's even when the retailer's shares plummeted on Wednesday in the wake of a weaker-than-expected earnings report.

"I think Lowe's may not be getting the credit it deserves," Cramer said. "They have terrific appliance sales, not to mention a good online initiative. And, frankly, they have pride, which will spur them to deliver better numbers going forward."

Lowe's may seem like an under-performer compared to its top rival, Home Depot, but given the strength in home improvement retailer, Cramer had faith in its business.

"I do still prefer Home Depot, both the company and the store," he admitted. "But in terms of their stocks, right now, I've got to tell you, after today's session, the stock of Lowe's [is] too cheap to ignore."