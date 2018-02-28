Daniel Ives on his top tech ideas, why Apple will beat Amazon to $1 trillion

Seasoned Wall Street tech analyst Dan Ives shared his thoughts on the trajectory of the space and offered up some of his favorite stock ideas in an exclusive interview for CNBC PRO with Mike Santoli.

In discussing Amazon – one such top stock idea – Ives said a move to split up the e-commerce company may make sense.

"You're starting to see definitely a clear delineation between the consumer and the enterprise side. So it's not like those are, what I would view as a common code, they really are separate organizations to some extent," Ives said. "I think that is something, from a shareholder perspective, that could happen over the coming 12 to 18 months."

"The biggest worry for Amazon is regulatory pressure … that speaks to a separation of those two pieces."

He also believes Apple will be the first company to reach a $1 trillion market cap thanks to a more gradual replacement cycle: "Right now you have 350 million iPhones that are up for an upgrade over the next 12 to 18 months. So this continues to be sort of a bullish theme that, even though iPhone 10 – we'd call it a 'B+' product cycle.

"Over the next three products that come out between now and September, we think Apple is going to get 240, 250 million iPhones that ultimately upgrade with an average selling price now that's trended toward $800."

Ives is chief strategy officer and head of technology research at GBH Insights, joining its executive team in October 2017. Prior to his role at GBH, Dan spent nearly 20 years in the technology space as a senior analyst for technology, media and telecommunications at FBR Capital Markets, earning a reputation for his work in enterprise software and mobile technology.

"It's not just staying with the group thing: your 'FANG' names and that's where you sort of play. It's trying to understand, within technology: whether it's big data, cyber, whether it's streaming," Ives added. "Who are the second-, third-tier players? How does a Roku play? Is Snap or Twitter a turnaround story? Do you go with the crowd and bet against Cisco or do you go with them?"

He also discusses: