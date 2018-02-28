VISIT CNBC.COM

These are the top 10 tech companies to work for in India

Erik Isakson | Getty

India, home of the world's fastest-growing economy, is quickly becoming one of the globe's greatest technology hubs.

That is partially thanks to the country's abundance of highly skilled technical graduates, whose numbers are growing at a rate of 7 percent per year, according to the latest study from India's ministry of commerce and industry.

It is also credit to India's thriving start-up scene, which is ranked third in the world, accounting for 4,750 businesses.

However, this means competition can be fierce and choosing the right place to work is all the more important. Based on reviews from current or former employees, U.S. employment search engine company Indeed has ranked the top technology companies to work for in India.

Indeed

"The companies featured on our Best Places to Work — Tech Companies in India list are not only industry leaders, but also firms known for valuing their employees and offering them great opportunities for career progression," said Sashi Kumar, managing director of Indeed India.

He added that they also placed a strong emphasis on leadership programs and company culture.

"Companies that can attract the best talent across sectors are able to create and maintain a strong sense of community and provide capable mentorship. This is especially true of technology firms which strive to create a productive environment for their employees, ensuring optimum levels of job satisfaction," he said.

Here's a breakdown of the top companies:

10. Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions India Pvt. Ltd. office in Chennai, India.
Mint | Getty
Cognizant Technology Solutions India Pvt. Ltd. office in Chennai, India.

Cognizant Technology Solutions provides IT services, such as digital, technology, consulting and operations services.

Offices: Bangalore, Chennai, Coimbatore, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mangalore, Mumbai and Pune.

9. HP

A man passes a Hewlett Packard display at a technology conference
Jim Young | Reuters
A man passes a Hewlett Packard display at a technology conference

Information technology company HP was established in 1939, and in 2015 was split into two divisions: HP Inc, which develops personal computers, printers and 3D printing solutions; and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, which focuses on providing business services and financial services.

Offices: Bangalore, Chennai, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi and Udham Singh Nagar.

8. SAP

The SAP office buildings in Bangalore, India
Ullstein Bild | Getty
The SAP office buildings in Bangalore, India

Software company SAP produces computer software to manage business operations and customer relations.

Offices: Bangalore, Chandigarh, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi.

7. Microsoft

The Microsoft logo is illuminated on a wall during a Microsoft launch event to introduce the new Microsoft Surface laptop
Drew Angerer | Getty
The Microsoft logo is illuminated on a wall during a Microsoft launch event to introduce the new Microsoft Surface laptop

Technology company Microsoft develops, manufactures, supports and sells computer software, electronics, personal computers and services. Its most recognized products include the Microsoft Windows operating systems and the Internet Explorer browser.

Offices: Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Kochi, Kolkata, New Delhi and Pune.

6. Cisco

A pedestrian walks past Cisco Systems Inc. signage
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
A pedestrian walks past Cisco Systems Inc. signage

Cisco develops, manufactures and sells networking hardware and telecommunications equipment. The company also has a number of subsidiaries that specialize in specific tech markets, including Internet of Things and security.

Offices: Bangalore, Chennai, Colombo, Kolkata, Gurugam, Hyderabad, Mumbai, New Delhi and Pune.

5. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Employees walk through a rest area at the Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS) campus in the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Ltd
Bloomberg | Getty
Employees walk through a rest area at the Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS) campus in the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Ltd

Tata Consultancy Services is an information technology service, consulting and business solutions company. It is a subsidiary of multinational conglomerate Tata Group, which is made up of 29 publicly listed enterprises including Tata Steel, Tata Motors, which owns Jaguar Land Rover) and Tata Communications.

Offices: Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamshedpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mapusa, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Noida, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Trivandrum and Vadodara.

4. IBM

IBM's office in Bangalore, India
Ullstein Bild | Getty
IBM's office in Bangalore, India

Established over a century ago as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company, the American technology company has been known as IBM, short for International Business Machines, since 1924. Its core business focuses on manufacturing hardware, middleware and software, as well as providing hosting and consulting services.

Offices: Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, Noida, Pune and Visakhapatnam.

3. Intel

A visitor at Intel's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Day walks past a signboard during the event in Bangalore, India
Manjunath Kiran | Getty
A visitor at Intel's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Day walks past a signboard during the event in Bangalore, India

Intel is a technology company that specializes in producing communications and computing products, including microprocessors and semiconductor chips.

Offices: Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, Noida, Pune and Secunderabad.

2. Amazon

Vice President of Indian Amazon Customer Fulfilment Akhil Saxena, speaks at the launch of Amazon's Largest Fulfillment Centre (FC) in Hyderabad, India
Noah Seelam | Getty
Vice President of Indian Amazon Customer Fulfilment Akhil Saxena, speaks at the launch of Amazon's Largest Fulfillment Centre (FC) in Hyderabad, India

Amazon is an e-commerce and cloud computing business. Launched initially as an online bookstore, it now sells a range of products and streaming services, as well as producing consumer electronics. Most recently, the company launched an automated grocery store in the U.S.

Offices: Bangalore, Chennai, New Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

1. Google 

Breakout area in Google's Gurgaon, India office
Mint | Getty
Breakout area in Google's Gurgaon, India office

Google is a technology company focusing on internet-related services and products. Those include search engine, cloud computing, advertising technologies, software and hardware.

Offices: Bangalore, Mumbai, Gurgaon and Hyderabad.

