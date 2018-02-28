These are the top 10 tech companies to work for in India

India, home of the world's fastest-growing economy, is quickly becoming one of the globe's greatest technology hubs.

That is partially thanks to the country's abundance of highly skilled technical graduates, whose numbers are growing at a rate of 7 percent per year, according to the latest study from India's ministry of commerce and industry.

It is also credit to India's thriving start-up scene, which is ranked third in the world, accounting for 4,750 businesses.

However, this means competition can be fierce and choosing the right place to work is all the more important. Based on reviews from current or former employees, U.S. employment search engine company Indeed has ranked the top technology companies to work for in India.