The Five-Star movement will be in on Italian coalition talks

Sunday's election in Italy appears to have given no party a clear majority — signaling a period of political instability for one of Europe's biggest economies.

As of Monday morning local time, the official vote count indicated that a center-right bloc will gain the most seats in parliament — though that group does not include the day's top vote-getter, the anti-establishment Five Star Movement.

Those results are in line with market expectations. Italy will now try to calm markets, while its many political parties work to form a new government and appoint a prime minister.