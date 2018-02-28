    ×

    Marketing Media Money

    Diageo’s Johnnie Walker whisky replaces striding man logo with walking woman Jane

    Bottles of some Johnnie Walker Scotch whisky will look a little different from March 1 with the brand's famous striding man to be replaced by a woman, Jane Walker.

    The Johnnie Walker Black Label Jane Walker Edition bottles will be available in the U.S. for $34, with maker Diageo donating $1 from each sold to organizations championing women's causes.

    "Important conversations about gender continue to be at the forefront of culture and we strongly believe there is no better time than now to introduce our Jane Walker icon and contribute to pioneering organizations that share our mission," said Stephanie Jacoby, vice president of Johnnie Walker, in an online statement.

    "We are proud to toast the many achievements of women and everyone on the journey towards progress in gender equality," she added.

    Drinks-maker Diageo has rebranded some bottles of Johnnie Walker as Jane Walker
    Diageo
    Drinks-maker Diageo has rebranded some bottles of Johnnie Walker as Jane Walker

    Some of the money raised will go to charity Monumental Women, which aims to create a statue in Central Park, New York City, to honor America's female suffragists.

    Johnnie Walker was founded by Scot John Walker in 1820 and now sells nearly 19 million cases per year. Advertising for the Johnnie Walker range has often focused on adventures fronted by men, including actor Jude Law for its luxury Blue Label line in 2014 and a film starring Robert Carlyle showing the history of the Scotch in 2009.

    But the Scotch has been influenced by women since its founding, with John Walker's wife Elizabeth being "fundamental" to its creation, according to Diageo. John Walker & Sons also bought the Cardhu distillery from Elizabeth Cumming in 1893.

    The new bottle launch coincides with Women's History Month and International Women's Day, which is on March 8.