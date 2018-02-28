Diageo’s Johnnie Walker whisky replaces striding man logo with walking woman Jane

Bottles of some Johnnie Walker Scotch whisky will look a little different from March 1 with the brand's famous striding man to be replaced by a woman, Jane Walker.

The Johnnie Walker Black Label Jane Walker Edition bottles will be available in the U.S. for $34, with maker Diageo donating $1 from each sold to organizations championing women's causes.

"Important conversations about gender continue to be at the forefront of culture and we strongly believe there is no better time than now to introduce our Jane Walker icon and contribute to pioneering organizations that share our mission," said Stephanie Jacoby, vice president of Johnnie Walker, in an online statement.

"We are proud to toast the many achievements of women and everyone on the journey towards progress in gender equality," she added.