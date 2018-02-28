LeBron James urged to switch to Philadelphia 76ers via three billboards in Cleveland

Three billboards in Cleveland, Ohio, have appeared along the city's Interstate 480 calling for basketball star LeBron James to sign up with the Philadelphia 76ers.

James, who has played with the Cleveland Cavaliers since 2014, could opt out of the final year of his deal.

The first poster shows a basketball court with 23, the number on James's jersey, with a crown on it. A second reads "Complete the process," a reference to the 76ers' "Trust the process" mantra, while a third reads "Philly wants LeBron."

But the billboards don't come from the 76ers; instead, they were paid for by Power Home Remodeling, a roofing and window contractor with headquarters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A small message at the foot of the posters reads "Paid for by Power," including the brand's logo.