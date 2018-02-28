Indian military scrambles to keep up after China moves to put forces in Africa

From Tanzania to Sri Lanka, the two Asian heavyweights are trying to establish a stronger military and economic presence in countries along the Indian Ocean in a quest for regional supremacy.

China, the world's second biggest economy, is looking to build what some policy experts call a "string of pearls" — a network of defense and commercial facilities — around the massive area. Beijing in 2016 revealed plans to launch its first overseas military base in Djibouti. Numerous business projects by state-owned Chinese enterprises under President Xi Jinping's massive Belt and Road program, which includes a port in Tanzania, have reinforced its efforts.

New Delhi, unsettled by the thought of Beijing dominating its own backyard, is responding in kind.