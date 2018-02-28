Pizza Hut tapped as new NFL sponsor after Papa John's fallout

Yum! Brands' Pizza Hut will be the new official pizza sponsor of the NFL.

The announcement comes a day after Papa John's severed ties with the league to focus on deals with specific teams and players. In a joint statement, Papa John's and the NFL said the decision was mutual.

"There's so many things that we are excited about," Artie Starrs, the president of Pizza Hut's U.S. division, told CNBC. "At our core we are an innovative, entertaining brand and I think that's what the NFL is too."

With the NFL partnership, the pizza chain will be able to work with the league on local deals with the teams, including fan experiences and game tickets. Pizza Hut may use all 32 of the team marks.The sponsorship will begin with the 2018 NFL Draft, which will be held near Pizza Hut's headquarters in North Dallas.

Pizza Hut expects the deal will be help it to expand to new markets and bolster its digital and delivery initiatives, Starrs said.

"There is opportunity for us in some markets where we can build some more restaurants," Starrs said. "You think, New York and Boston and San Francisco where the NFL has a presence and Pizza Hut has an opportunity to grow."

Pizza Hut currently has about 7,500 restaurants in the U.S.

While Papa John's has been critical of the NFL's leadership and shrinking viewership, Pizza Hut isn't worried.

"The TV ratings are what they are," Starrs told CNBC. "We think TV is an important place for us to play but we look at a lot of the things that the NFL is doing in terms of their mobile partnerships … we are going to go where the consumer goes. I think the NFL is committed to doing the same."

Pizza Hut's parent company Yum Brands has been working hard to revitalize the brand over the last year. The pizza chain has been a major drag on the company's earnings, prompting some to suggest that executives divest the brand. However, the company's strides over the last year to bolster Pizza Hut sales seem to be paying off.

The company invested $130 million toward upgrading equipment, improving restaurant technology and boosting advertising through 2018 at its Pizza Hut restaurants. It also launched a loyalty program and hired 14,000 delivery drivers by the end of 2017.

Pizza Hut has been aggressively discounting its pizzas, rolling out contests and offering new rewards since the beginning of the year, hoping to grab market share from competitors.

Pizza Hut was an early adopter of digital and mobile ordering but has struggled to compete with tech-savvy Domino's.

"Pizza Hut was more challenged and lost revenue in 2017, and I think the speed with which they took over the NFL sponsorship when Papa John's decided to step away shows that they want to invest in ways to stay relevant," David Henkes, principal at Technomic, told CNBC via email. "The NFL is still the most popular sport in the U.S., and Pizza Hut obviously sees tremendous upside to partnering with them in hopes of getting a boost in 2018 and beyond."

Starrs said that Pizza Hut wants to bring more entertainment to the pizza occasion and is optimistic that this partnership with the NFL will continue to help transform the company.

"If you stay tuned to things like the NFL draft and certainly the start of next season you are going to see some things that you've never seen from a pizza partner before," Starrs said.