Potential Nordstrom deal still at least a month away

Nordstrom's founding family group will not announce a deal to take the company private before Thursday earnings, despite its lofty goals to meet that benchmark, sources told CNBC. The sources noted a deal could still be at least a month away.

CNBC reported last week the company was hoping to put together a deal by Thursday, noting such a goal was unlikely because the company had yet to put together financing for an offer.

A deal could still be at least four to six weeks away, the sources said. The company is weighing a number of different alternatives to finance the deal, including bringing in a third source of capital, which could bring down the amount of debt the retailer is asking banks to lend from $7 to $8 billion to $5 billion to $6 billion.

The family group, which owns 31.2 percent of Nordstrom, last year linked up with private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners to help fund their efforts to take it private. That effort stalled over financing skittishness, amid a bubbling number of bankrupt leveraged buyouts and general uncertainty over the future of retail.

In October, the Nordstrom family officially suspended its attempt to take the retailer private due to challenges in arranging debt financing ahead of the holidays.

The sources requested anonymity because the information is confidential. Nordstrom did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Going private remains a desirable course for at least some of Nordstrom's family members. The public market has been punishing to all retailers, hindering them from making many of the moves necessary to readjust to the changing retail landscape. For Nordstrom and others, these include costly e-commerce investments and the need to realign stores.

As the family members seek to cobble together new financing, they may still find themselves short. Even a relatively strong holiday shopping season for Nordstrom won't alleviate long-term concerns about the future of the retail industry. Retailers are still grappling with balancing store bases that are too large with investments in e-commerce that, though necessary, are costly.

Online sales are expensive to ship, detract from store visits and keep shoppers from making add on purchases they they do in store. Walmart's earnings last weeks, which were hit by the discounter's investments in eCommerce underlined the extent of that challenge, even for one of the country's largest stores.

Retailers' investments into e-commerce are costly and