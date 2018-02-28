United Technologies shares rise as a 'well known' activist takes a position

United Technologies shares are rising after CNBC reported an activist fund is long the aerospace defense stock.

There is a "well known" activist in United Technologies, CNBC's David Faber said. Faber added the fund does not have a "deep position" in the stock.

The company's shares are up 2.9 percent Wednesday.

United Technologies' chief executive said the defense contractor is thinking of splitting up key parts of its business at a conference last week. The comments spurred a rally in the company's shares the following day.

"Is [United Technologies] a more valuable property together or is UTC better off in three separate businesses?" CEO Greg Hayes said at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference in Miami on Feb. 21. "That's the question for the board. That's the question we continue to study."

"There are, as you can imagine, significant dis-synergies with splitting up the portfolio, as well as one-time costs," Hayes added.