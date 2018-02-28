    ×

    US Markets

    Dow rises more than 100 points, stocks move closer to wiping out correction losses

    • The major averages rebounded after sharp losses in the previous session.
    • But the Dow and S&P 500 were still on track to snap a 10-month winning streak.
    • The Nasdaq was on pace to post their first monthly loss in eight months.
    • Stocks dipped in correction territory earlier this month.
    Cyclical stocks leading at market open
    Cyclical stocks leading at market open   

    U.S. stocks traded higher on Wednesday as interest rates stabilized, putting the major averages closer to the levels seen before their 10 percent pullback.

    The Dow Jones industrial average rose 126 points, with United Technologies as the best-performing stock in the index. The S&P 500 gained 0.5 percent, with tech climbing 0.8 percent. The Nasdaq composite advanced 0.6 percent as shares of Amazon, Netflix and Apple all rose.

    The benchmark 10-year U.S. note yield traded at 2.89 percent. On Tuesday, the yield jumped about five basis points to over 2.9 percent after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted at the possibility of more than three rate hikes for 2018 in his testimony to Congress members.

    Powell's testimony also sent stocks reeling. The Dow closed nearly 300 points lower, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished the previous session down 1.3 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

    "Valuations keep getting stretched," said Eric Ervin, CEO of Reality Shares. "As long as rates remain low, the market can justify them. But as rates go higher, then we have to have higher earnings growth. The question is can companies sustain this."

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
    Brendan McDermid | Reuters
    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

    Powell is scheduled to testify in front of Congress again on Thursday.

    Wednesday also marked the last trading day of the month. Entering the session, the Dow and S&P 500 were on track to snap 10-month winning streaks, their longest since 1959. The Nasdaq was set to post a monthly loss for the first time in eight months.

    February has been a volatile month for stocks. The major averages dipped in correction territory earlier this month, falling 10 percent from record highs set on Jan. 26. The move lower came as fears of rising inflation sent rates higher and sent market volatility surging after a year of unprecedented calm.

    "The volatility is being caused by one overarching theme: The market doesn't know what to expect from the Fed," said Tom Essaye, founder of The Sevens Report. "There's uncertainty around that and it's going to continue for the next several months."

    But the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq had recovered most of those losses as of Tuesday's close. The Dow and S&P 500 are both about 4.5 percent below their all-time highs, while the Nasdaq was just 2.3 percent away.

    In corporate news, home improvement retailer Lowe's reported weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings, sending the company's stock down nearly 8 percent.

    Booking Holdings — formerly known as Priceline — saw its shares spike more than 8 percent after reporting better-than-expected adjusted earnings.

    Correction: Powell is scheduled to testify in front of Congress on Thursday. A previous version of this story misstated the day.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    NASDAQ
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    DJIA
    ---
    GS
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...