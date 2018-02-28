Dow rises more than 100 points, stocks move closer to wiping out correction losses

U.S. stocks traded higher on Wednesday as interest rates stabilized, putting the major averages closer to the levels seen before their 10 percent pullback.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 126 points, with United Technologies as the best-performing stock in the index. The S&P 500 gained 0.5 percent, with tech climbing 0.8 percent. The Nasdaq composite advanced 0.6 percent as shares of Amazon, Netflix and Apple all rose.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. note yield traded at 2.89 percent. On Tuesday, the yield jumped about five basis points to over 2.9 percent after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted at the possibility of more than three rate hikes for 2018 in his testimony to Congress members.

Powell's testimony also sent stocks reeling. The Dow closed nearly 300 points lower, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished the previous session down 1.3 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

"Valuations keep getting stretched," said Eric Ervin, CEO of Reality Shares. "As long as rates remain low, the market can justify them. But as rates go higher, then we have to have higher earnings growth. The question is can companies sustain this."