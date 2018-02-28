    ×

    Watch: Treasury Secretary Mnuchin gives new details on tax withholding calculator

    Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is expected to provide new details Wednesday about a tool designed to help Americans calculate adjustments to their tax withholding.

    The calculator, which was announced in January, is supposed to help taxpayers update their withholding forms in accordance with the newly implemented tax law.

    The withholding calculator is being released by the Internal Revenue Service.

