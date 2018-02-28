Bill Gates reveals the surprisingly simple reason he won’t run for president in 2020

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates says he won't run for president in 2020. The billionaire offers a simple explanation: He's content with the work that he's currently doing.

In a recent "Ask Me Anything" session on Reddit, a commenter asked Gates, "Will you consider running for President in 2020?"

"I won't be running for President because I am super committed to the work Melinda and I are doing at the Foundation and outside the Foundation," Gates wrote, referring to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation that he and his wife spearhead.

Although his answer left many Reddit users disappointed, the billionaire highlighted the most important qualities a future president should have. "It is important to have a President who thinks long term about the US role in the world and the research to solve disease burdens and costs and to tackle climate change and improve education," he wrote.

The billionaire also said that most people expect too much from government. "Yes, government can do better but local groups can do a lot that government can't — helping out in schools, reaching out to people in poverty," he wrote. "This is also true internationally."