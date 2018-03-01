Substantively, I believed that we had made a mistake in one case and that in the other, experience argued for changing a decision that had been reasonable on the merits when we made it. The mistake was the $50 billion limit.

I knew that it had not been carefully considered, given the pressure to make so many decisions, and that letting these banks grow unhindered to $100 billion could in fact provide a more competitive environment, lessening, even marginally, the foundation of the mega banks.

We had not formally exempted smaller banks from the restriction on self-trading in derivatives, not because we wanted to ban that activity, but because we did not think it was happening. What I learned was that even though few if any of the small banks were affected by the law, they were getting legal advice to act as if they were and were spending scarce time and money to show that they were in compliance.

Freeing them from that burden was not only a good idea substantively, it offered the opportunity to remove one of the major sources of the political attack on the law with no sacrifice of its substance. While the law was and still is generally popular, the community banks, situated as they are in every member's district, and enjoying a much more favorable reputation than their much bigger brother and sister institutions, generated the only criticism of financial reform that legitimately worried members, particularly of course those who had voted for it.

Had those of us who supported reform still controlled Congress, we could have adopted these two changes, thereby greatly strengthening the political potion of both the bill and those members particularly from marginal districts who had voted for it. But for precisely that reason, the zealous ideological enemies of regulation who controlled the House Committee on Financial Services were determined to allow no such alleviation of the pressure. To them, what we saw as flaws that could be fixed at no cost to our goals were weapons to be wielded against those goals.

It was at this point that I began conversations with my former colleagues about the desirability of supporters of the law putting forward a carefully drawn bill embodying these two amendments. And I stress that these efforts began well before I had even heard of Signature Bank, the institution on whose board I have served since mid-2015, and which would benefit from raising the $50 billion limit.