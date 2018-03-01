Best Buy shares pop on earnings beat during holiday season

Best Buy reported better-than-expected same-store sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, as the electronics retailer saw stronger sales in the gaming category and a more "favorable competitive environment" through the holidays.

To compete with Amazon and avoid filing for bankruptcy, as some of its peers (Circuit City, RadioShack, etc.) in the space have been forced to do, Best Buy has been investing in customer service, lower prices and a getting to a leaner real estate portfolio.

Shares of the company climbed more than 5 percent in premarket trading on the news.

Best Buy's net income dropped to $364 million, or $1.23 per share, from $607 million, or $1.91 a share, a year ago, during a quarter that included an extra week. The company said new tax legislation reduced earnings per share by $1.17.

Excluding one-time items, Best Buy earned $2.42 a share, which was 38 cents higher than analysts' expectations, based on a Thomson Reuters survey.

Revenue climbed to $15.36 billion, while analysts were calling for sales of $14.51 billion.

Same-store sales — a key metric for retailers — were up 9 percent overall, while analysts were calling for growth of just 2.9 percent.

"Customers are responding very positively to our Best Buy 2020 strategy," CEO Hubert Joly said in a statement.

Best Buy's 2020 plan includes finding new sources of revenue that aren't so dependent on product sales. This includes marketing services around connected homes, building its Geek Squad and in-home advisor network, and expanding outside of the U.S.

The impressive results speak "to the strength of Best Buy's brick-and-mortar footprint, as well as reinforces our view that consumers still value the store experience," said Moody's retail analyst Charlie O'Shea. "On the online front, Best Buy has eclipsed the 20% of total sales threshold, which is a clear indication of multi-channel strength."

Meanwhile, the company told employees Wednesday it would closing all of its roughly 250 mobile phone stores in the U.S. by the end of May.

Joly wrote in an internal memo that the business model — standalone stores for phones and accessories — isn't as profitable today as it once was. The company will instead focus on selling those devices inside its existing bigger-format locations.

The news of the closures "indicates that this format has obviously run its course as Best Buy continues to enhance its large-format stores, and reflects the constant reassessment of physical store needs that successful retailers are undertaking in this secularly-shifting environment," O'Shea said.

Best Buy said Thursday it expects to incur as much as $65 million in pretax charges from the closures, which could trim its earnings per share by between 14 cents and 17 cents in the first quarter of 2019.

Looking to the full year, Best Buy said it expects same-store sales to climb as much as 2 percent. Revenues should fall within a range of $41 billion to $42 billion, while earnings per share are forecast to fall between $4.80 to $5.