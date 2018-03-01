Self-made billionaire Bill Gates reveals 3 times in his life that he's felt successful

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who has an estimated net worth of $92.1 billion, says there are three distinct moments in his life where he truly felt successful: high school, his 20s and his 30s.

In a recent "Ask Me Anything" session on Reddit, Gates was asked, "When did you consider yourself a success?"

"There are many domains to be successful in," the billionaire responded. He then highlighted three of his most memorable achievements: "I was a success in getting good grades and test scores in high school," he wrote. "I was a success at writing good code by my early 20s. The dream of the PC being an enabling tool came true by the 1990s."

Gates explains that he became tech-obsessed at age 13 and spent much of his time learning basic programming followed by machine learning. "By the time I was 16, I got a job programming at TRW [a firm that developed military and civil space systems], which helped me learn even more (skipping part of my senior year)," he wrote. "I was lucky to have something I loved to do and which became more important in the years ahead."

While there have been time he's doubted his skills, Gates wrote that "programming is one I have always had a lot of confidence in."