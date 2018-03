In the previous trading session, U.S. government debt yields came under pressure as investors continued to react to comments made by new Fed Chair Jerome Powell earlier this week.

Markets have fluctuated in recent days, after Powell indicated Tuesday that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates three or more times during 2018 to prevent the U.S. economy from overheating.

While concerns over higher interest rates continue to put markets on edge, economic data will be keeping investors busy Thursday.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, jobless claims, personal income and outlays are set to be released, followed by manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) data at 9:45 a.m. ET; while manufacturing ISM report on business, and construction spending are both due at 10 a.m. ET.