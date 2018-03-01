Food delivery start-up DoorDash is raising $535 million from Softbank and other investors

SoftBank just invested in yet another Uber competitor, only this time in a slightly different market.
Food delivery start-up DoorDash, which goes head to head with Uber Eats, said Thursday it raised $535 million in a funding round led by SoftBank's $100 billion Vision Fund. The deal values DoorDash at about $1.4 billion, according to a person with knowledge of the financing who asked not to be named because the valuation isn't being disclosed.
SoftBank has been pouring money into ride-hailing companies across the globe, recently taking a 15 percent stake in Uber and becoming the largest shareholder. The Japanese conglomerate also owns a piece of Singapore's Grab, India's Ola and Brazil's 99, as well as China's Didi, which acquired Uber's Chinese operations in 2016. SoftBank has also publicly expressed interest in backing Lyft, Uber's biggest U.S. rival.