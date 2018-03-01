Food delivery start-up DoorDash is raising $535 million from Softbank and other investors

DoorDash last raised money in 2016, when the company pulled in $127 million. The Wall Street Journal reported at the time that the valuation was $700 million after the company failed to raise funds at its desired $1 billion price tag.

DoorDash CEO Tony Xu told CNBC that the new capital will enable the company to work with more restaurants, invest in technology that lets restaurants integrate the DoorDash technology on their own websites and mobile apps, and expand geographically from 600 to 1,600 cities in the U.S. and Canada this year.

The goal is "to make DoorDash the last-mile logistics platform in every city," Xu said.

Like Uber, DoorDash has its own staff of developers and operations people and employs contractors to deliver food. Xu said there are over 250,000 so-called dashers on the platform. The company plans to grow from 550 employees to about 800 this year, he said.

This Vision Fund's Jeff Housenbold, a director at Grab and Munchery, is joining DoorDash's board. Sequoia Capital, an existing DoorDash backer, and Singapore's GIC also invested in the round.

As for SoftBank's investment in both Uber and DoorDash, Xu put a positive spin on it:

"The best investors always invest in winners in a category," he said.