Apple's Watch may not be as popular as an iPhone — but it's still way ahead of its rivals

Apple's next-closest rival, Fitbit, saw shipments drop to 5.4 million in the fourth quarter, down from 6.5 million a year earlier, IDC said. But the main thing weighing down the wearables market is the companies that are throwing in the towel, according to Ramon Llamas, research director for IDC's Wearables team.

"The slowdown is not due to a lack of interest — far from it," Llamas said in a statement. "Instead, we saw numerous vendors, relying on older models, exit the market altogether. At the same time, the remaining vendors — including multiple start-ups — have not only replaced them. ... The next generation of wearables will make the ones we saw as recently as 2016 look quaint."

Intel, Nokia, Pebble, Adidas, TomTom and Jawbone are among those that have either officially or reportedly scaled back or shut down their wearables businesses in the past couple of years. Meanwhile, recognized brands seem to be boosting Apple and others like Garmin. Chinese vendors like Xiaomi and Huawei are also holding their own.

The newly released Series 3 watch, with cellular connectivity, has appealed to users that are looking to be untethered from their phones. Still, 8 million Watches is far from the Apple's 77.3 million iPhones sold during the quarter.