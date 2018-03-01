Apple's Watch may not be as popular as an iPhone — but it's still way ahead of its rivals

Apple Watch is slowly but surely cornering the wearables market — and the field of rivals is thinning as competitors flee the industry, according to new research from IDC.
About 37.9 million wearables were shipped in the 2017 holiday season, up nearly 8 percent from the prior year, IDC analysts estimated in a report published Thursday. Apple shipped 8 million wearables, becoming the single biggest vendor for the first time with a 21 percent market share and 57.5 percent year-over-year growth.
But overall, the market isn't growing as fast as before: Between 2015 and 2016, wearables shipments grew 27.3 percent, IDC said, and last year, overall growth was 10.3 percent.