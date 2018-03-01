The dark side of Italian politics — Italy's swing to the right could see a more extremist agenda

Italy's swing to the right of the political spectrum is expected to usher in a more extremist agenda with elections just days away, experts told CNBC.

Italy has seen right-wing parties gain in popularity in recent years, and after Italians go to the polls this Sunday, there is a strong possibility they could have far more influence. Although voter polls before a media blackout pointed to a hung parliament, where no one party gains a majority, there is a chance that a coalition of center-right and far-right parties could gain a majority.

This coalition would contain former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's center-right Forza Italia party, alongside the controversial right-wing parties of Fratelli d'Italia and the former Lega Nord party, now re-branded as Lega Salvini Premier and led by Matteo Salvini.

Such an alliance would allow far-right parties to push a more extremist agenda at a national level, experts say.

Lorenzo Pregliasco, a professor of political science at the University of Bologna, told CNBC that such a coalition would in fact be more of a "right-center" alliance than a center-right one, noting that the right-wing parties could have significant influence if in government.