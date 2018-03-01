    ×

    Jaguar's first all electric vehicle, the I-PACE, has a cool Alexa skill and over-the-air-updates

    • Jaguar's newest SUV is its first all-electric model, the I-PACE.
    • The I-PACE features sophisticated software, and Jaguar has also developed a "skill" that lets users talk to their cars through any Alexa-enabled device.
    Jaguar I-PACE
    Jaguar unveils its first all-electric vehicle, designed to take on Tesla   

    Jaguar showed off its first all-electric vehicle today, a SUV called the I-PACE, designed to rival Tesla's Model X and forthcoming electric vehicles like the Audi E-Tron.

    The company, which is owned by Tata Motors, infused its I-PACE with more than a unique battery pack. The I-PACE will be the first of Jaguar's cars that can receive "over-the-air" software updates.

    Additionally, Jaguar has created an Alexa skill that works in conjunction with its "Jaguar InControl Remote App" for the I-PACE.

    The skill lets drivers check their vehicles remotely, just by asking an Echo, or any other Alexa-enabled device, what's happening while they're away. Is the car locked? Fully charged? Where did I park it? Where's the nearest charging station?

    In a livestreamed demo on Thursday, Jaguar showed users asking if their car had enough of a charge to get to the office.

    Toyota, Lexus and other automakers have integrated Alexa into their vehicles on-board software, as well.

