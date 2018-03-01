Jaguar unveils its first all-electric vehicle, designed to take on Tesla 42 Mins Ago | 01:01

Jaguar showed off its first all-electric vehicle today, a SUV called the I-PACE, designed to rival Tesla's Model X and forthcoming electric vehicles like the Audi E-Tron.

The company, which is owned by Tata Motors, infused its I-PACE with more than a unique battery pack. The I-PACE will be the first of Jaguar's cars that can receive "over-the-air" software updates.

Additionally, Jaguar has created an Alexa skill that works in conjunction with its "Jaguar InControl Remote App" for the I-PACE.

The skill lets drivers check their vehicles remotely, just by asking an Echo, or any other Alexa-enabled device, what's happening while they're away. Is the car locked? Fully charged? Where did I park it? Where's the nearest charging station?

In a livestreamed demo on Thursday, Jaguar showed users asking if their car had enough of a charge to get to the office.

Toyota, Lexus and other automakers have integrated Alexa into their vehicles on-board software, as well.