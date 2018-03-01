"Like most brewers, we are selling an increasing amount of our beers in aluminum cans and this action will cause aluminum prices to rise and is likely to lead to job losses across the beer industry," the firm said in a statement.

One of the world's largest brewers by volume, Molson Coors said it purchases as much domestic can sheet aluminum as possible, but cautioned that "there simply isn't enough supply to satisfy the demands of American beverage makers."

"The Department of Defense recently reported that aluminum does not cause any national security issues," the firm noted.

While it remains to be seen if beer makers will increase prices as a result of higher aluminum costs, Molson Coors said that U.S. consumers would surely suffer.