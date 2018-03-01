Nordstrom to report earnings after the bell

Here's what Wall Street expects:



*EPS: $1.24, according to Thomson Reuters

*Revenue: $4.62 billion, according to Thomson Reuters

*Other metrics: 1.1% same store sales increase, according to StreetAccount



Nordstrom is in the midst of its effort take the company private. The company has been looking to round up financing for those efforts, but it remains challenging to do so in today's retail environment.

Still, the gloom that surrounded retail last year appears to have eased somewhat. Nordstrom is among a list of retailers, including Macy's, J.C. Penney and Kohl's, which reported strong sales this holiday season, boosted by increased spending and greater consumer confidence.

Investors will be looking to see how those holiday sales impacted its fourth quarter performance.

Of most importance for financing sources is Nordstrom's ability to demonstrate stability and continued e-commerce momentum. They will be closely watching the performance of Nordstrom's off-price Rack stores, the growth of which has slowed in recent quarters.

