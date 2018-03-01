Nordstrom stock tumbles after earnings miss expectations

Nordstrom reported fourth quarter earnings on Thursday that fell short of earnings expectations.
The retailer reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.20, below the $1.24 expected by Thomson Reuters. Shares tumbled nearly 4 percent on the news. It beat revenue expectations, reporting sales of $4.70 billion, above $4.62 billion expected.
Here's how Nordstrom did compared with what Wall Street expected:
- EPS: $1.20 cents vs. $1.24 cents expected according to Thomson Reuters
- Revenue: $4.70 billion vs. $4.62 billion expected according to Thomson Reuters
The department said its gross profit, as a percentage of net sales, decreased 42 basis points for the quarter compared with the same period the year prior, which it attributed to higher occupancy costs due to the expansion of its discount store concept, Nordstrom Rack, as well as its new men's flagship in New York City.
It said it does not plan to repurchase any shares as it "[explores] the possibility of a 'going private transaction.'"
(Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated the Thomson Reuters estimates.)