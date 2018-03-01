    ×

    Nordstrom stock tumbles after earnings miss expectations

    • Nordstrom reported fourth quarter earnings on Thursday that fell short of earnings expectations, but beat on sales
    • Retailer has been trying to fund a take private of the company, the success of which depends on its business performance
    Customers exit a Nordstrom department store in Christiana, Delaware.
    Nordstrom reported fourth quarter earnings on Thursday that fell short of earnings expectations.

    The retailer reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.20, below the $1.24 expected by Thomson Reuters. Shares tumbled nearly 4 percent on the news. It beat revenue expectations, reporting sales of $4.70 billion, above $4.62 billion expected.

    Here's how Nordstrom did compared with what Wall Street expected:

    • EPS: $1.20 cents vs. $1.24 cents expected according to Thomson Reuters
    • Revenue: $4.70 billion vs. $4.62 billion expected according to Thomson Reuters
    Those results are no doubt disappointing for Nordstrom, which is in the midst of an attempt to take the company private. The company has been looking to round up financing for those efforts, as lenders look closely at its performance over the holidays.
    Nordstrom is among a list of retailers, including Macy's, J.C. Penney and Kohl's, which reported strong sales this holiday season, boosted by increased spending and greater consumer confidence. But investors have been waiting to see if a jump in sales came through promotions and therefore in sacrifice of the bottom line.

    The department said its gross profit, as a percentage of net sales, decreased 42 basis points for the quarter compared with the same period the year prior, which it attributed to higher occupancy costs due to the expansion of its discount store concept, Nordstrom Rack, as well as its new men's flagship in New York City.

    It said it does not plan to repurchase any shares as it "[explores] the possibility of a 'going private transaction.'"

    (Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated the Thomson Reuters estimates.)

