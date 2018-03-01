Nordstrom stock tumbles after earnings miss expectations

Nordstrom reported fourth quarter earnings on Thursday that fell short of earnings expectations.

The retailer reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.20, below the $1.24 expected by Thomson Reuters. Shares tumbled nearly 4 percent on the news. It beat revenue expectations, reporting sales of $4.70 billion, above $4.62 billion expected.

Here's how Nordstrom did compared with what Wall Street expected:

EPS: $1.20 cents vs. $1.24 cents expected according to Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $ 4 .70 billion vs. $ 4 . 62 billion expected according to Thomson Reuters

Those results are no doubt disappointing for Nordstrom, which is in the midst of an attempt to take the company private. The company has been looking to round up financing for those efforts, as lenders look closely at its performance over the holidays.