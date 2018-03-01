It's tempting to look further afield. What about non-U.S. bonds? Risk-loving investors could look to troubled Argentina, where one-year bonds yield nearly 26 percent. Those looking to play it a little safer might try India, where many government bonds yield more than 6 percent. That's a lot better than rates in the United States, where 10-year Treasurys are rising but still pay less than 3 percent. In Europe some bonds sport negative yields. Generally, it's the less-developed countries that pay the most, with fat yields offered from Egypt and Indonesia to Kenya, Nigeria and Malaysia.

But investing experts remain divided over "reaching for yield" too hard, as big yields usually mean big risks. Also, a strengthening world economy causes central banks in developed economies to wind down the stimulus programs they've been employing for years, threatening bond prices.

"When we look around the world, we see a synchronized global economic expansion," said Clem Miller, portfolio manager for Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors. "We are currently advising our clients not to invest in non-U.S. fixed income," Miller said, warning that risks in the developed countries could have ripple effects harming bonds elsewhere. "We think that there is a likelihood that the European Central Bank will slow down or even terminate the bond purchase program, which will lead to higher intermediate-term yields." The Bank of Japan may do the same, he added.