    ×

    Trading Nation

    The bull case for Nordstrom ahead of earnings

    How Nordstrom is adapting from brick and mortar to a hybrid enterprise
    How Nordstrom is adapting from brick and mortar to hybrid enterprise   

    One market watcher is making the bull case for Nordstrom ahead of its quarterly earnings report coming Thursday afternoon.

    Mark Tepper, president and CEO of Strategic Wealth Partners, would recommend buying shares of the company into earnings. Here are his reasons.

    • Nordstrom, widely reported to be working toward going private, looks like a buy at current levels. CNBC reported last week the company was moving toward a go-private deal before earnings. The report sent Nordstrom shares surging.

    • The company is successfully bridging the gap between brick-and-mortar retail and e-commerce. The company has a combination of high-end locations, more discount Nordstrom Rack locations and growth in online sales.

    • The company opened a Nordstrom Local location late last year in California, which combines several experiences for shoppers like a personal stylist.

    • Investors interested in Nordstrom may want to consider buying the stock ahead of its earnings report coming Thursday after the closing bell.

    Analysts are largely expecting Nordstrom to report earnings of $2.95 per share, according to FactSet estimates.

    Bottom line: Nordstrom shares are a buy ahead of earnings due out on Thursday afternoon, according to one market participant.

    Disclosure: Both Mark Tepper and his firm own Nordstrom stock.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    JWN
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...