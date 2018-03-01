When managing a team, it's safe to say that leaders want their employees to deliver the best that they can on a regular basis — without putting themselves under severe stress.

One leadership and management expert suggests that to maintain strong results, it's crucial for leaders to set the bar high from the beginning — and not let it drop. Why? Simply put: "Low bars provide low results," Chris Hallberg, an author and leadership coach, tells CNBC Make It via email.

"We only tend to hit the target we are actually aiming at. If you don't expect much from your team, they won't think twice about going the extra mile."

"If you want great results, you need to set the bar high (but realistic) and keep it there," he added.