The top 15 companies for pay and benefits

It's a myth that workers' foremost concerns when looking for a job is finding a company that will offer fancy bells and whistles — bean bags, ping pong tables and craft beer. The truth is that for most workers, pay and benefits are what matters most. In fact, almost one-third of millennials say they would break up with their significant other for a raise.

That's why job site Indeed analyzed over 18 million company reviews from current and former employees to see which workplaces were the most generous with compensation. Indeed considered factors such as hourly pay, health care, dental care, parental leave and company matching for retirement plans.

They found that the top 15 companies weren't all Silicon Valley tech startups, but rather that organizations from a range of industries across the country managed to make their workers feel respected and taken care of — regardless of whether they offered ping pong tables.

Here are the 15 best companies for pay and benefits: