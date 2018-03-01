VISIT CNBC.COM

The top 15 companies for pay and benefits

It's a myth that workers' foremost concerns when looking for a job is finding a company that will offer fancy bells and whistles — bean bags, ping pong tables and craft beer. The truth is that for most workers, pay and benefits are what matters most. In fact, almost one-third of millennials say they would break up with their significant other for a raise.

That's why job site Indeed analyzed over 18 million company reviews from current and former employees to see which workplaces were the most generous with compensation. Indeed considered factors such as hourly pay, health care, dental care, parental leave and company matching for retirement plans.

They found that the top 15 companies weren't all Silicon Valley tech startups, but rather that organizations from a range of industries across the country managed to make their workers feel respected and taken care of — regardless of whether they offered ping pong tables.

Here are the 15 best companies for pay and benefits:

15. AT&T

Headquarters: Dallas, Texas

Year founded: 1983

14. Microsoft

Headquarters: Redmond, Washington

Year founded: 1975

13. Boeing

Headquarters: Chicago, Illinois

Year founded: 1916

12. Intel

Headquarters: Santa Clara, California

Year founded: 1968

11. Publix

Headquarters: Lakeland, Florida

Year founded: 1930

10. General Motors

Headquarters: Detroit, Michigan

Year founded: 1908

9. Starbucks

Headquarters: Seattle, Washington

Year founded: 1971

8. ALDI

Headquarters: Essen, Germany

Year founded: 1913

7. HEB

Headquarters: San Antonio, Texas

Year founded: 1905

6. Capital One

Headquarters: McLean, Virginia

Year founded: 1988

5. Apple

Headquarters: Cupertino, California

Year founded: 1976

4. FedEx

Headquarters: Memphis, Tennessee

Year founded: 1971

3. Verizon

Headquarters: New York, New York

Year founded: 2000

2. Kaiser Permanente

Headquarters: Oakland, California

Year founded: 1945

1. Costco

Headquarters: Issaquah, Washington

Year founded: 1983

Wholesale retailer Costco topped Indeed's list of the best companies for pay and compensation. Costco currently pays all employees more than $13 an hour, well above the minimum wage.

"They have a graduated wage program that's based purely on total hours worked. Show up, do your job and your pay goes up on its own," says one Costco employee. Another employee said that their benefits were "second to none."

Shipping services company FedEx ranked fourth on Indeed's list, thanks in part to the generous benefits they provide part-time employees.

"FedEx provided me a great job with great benefits. I worked there for 20 years with great vacation time, benefits, stability and a great environment. It is a company that still provides a pension, which in these days is rare," said one employee.

"I had medical, dental, vision benefits that usually are reserved for full-time employees, even though I am a permanent part-time worker," another explained.

Several companies on the list provided benefits beyond healthcare and retirement.

"They offer education reimbursement and great discounts," raved one Apple employee.

"Apple offers many benefits like a gym and a doctor's office on campus," listed a second Apple employee. "High-quality dining, on-campus events including beer bashes and bbq cook-offs during work hours, a host of Apple-specific benefits."

Don't miss:

This is how much education you need to land a job at the world's biggest tech companies
This is how much education you need to land a job at the world's biggest tech companies   
