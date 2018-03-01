The world’s most popular travel experiences for under $150, according to TripAdvisor

Brainstorming what to put on your travel bucket list this year? Better book a trip to Rome.

TripAdvisor has revealed its most popular attractions, tours, activities and other experiences for global travelers, ranking them based on bookings through the site in 2017 for products under $150 per person. Attractions in Rome — ranging from tours of the Sistine Chapel to the Colosseum — dominated the top spots on the ranking, with tourists flocking to the historic and iconic sights of this Italian city.

Here are the world's most popular experiences for 2017, according to TripAdvisor.

Rome's hot spots: The Vatican museums, Sistine Chapel, St. Peter' Basilica and Colosseum

Just like its pizza, there are many different flavors in Rome and in 2017, tourists wanted to taste a little bit of everything. Several sight-seeing tours of the city topped TripAdvisor's list.