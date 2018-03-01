Stocks gyrate as Fed's Powell testifies

Stocks wobbled on Thursday, alternating between gains and losses, as investors listened to fresh testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The Dow Jones industrial average traded 41 points higher after briefly rising more than 150 points. The S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent and the Nasdaq composite hovered around breakeven. The major indexes had traded lower earlier in the session.

Powell is speaking before the Senate Finance Committee later on Thursday. After delivering prepared remarks, he said: "We don't see any strong evidence yet of a decisive move up in wages. We see wages, by a couple measures, trending up a little bit, but most of them continuing to grow at about two and a half percent. Nothing in that suggests to me that wage inflation is at a point of acceleration."

The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all hit session highs on the back of that comment before retreating. Earlier this week, he testified before the House Financial Services Committee, where he indicated market volatility won't stop the central bank from raising rates.

"It is too early to make any sort of comment on his tenure, but we do suspect that Chairman Powell will be a little more willing to ruffle feathers on the Committee and use the power of his seniority to impose policy on other members," said Michael Shaoul, chairman and CEO of Marketfield Asset Management, in a note.

"If this proves to be the case then we may see rather more obvious aggressive dissent going forwards, which again may feed into a more volatile environment," Shaoul noted.

His testimony from earlier this week sent stocks reeling. The Dow closed nearly 300 points lower on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each fell more than 1 percent.