Stocks gyrate as Fed's Powell testifies

    Stocks wobbled on Thursday, alternating between gains and losses, as investors listened to fresh testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

    The Dow Jones industrial average traded 41 points higher after briefly rising more than 150 points. The S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent and the Nasdaq composite hovered around breakeven. The major indexes had traded lower earlier in the session.

    Powell is speaking before the Senate Finance Committee later on Thursday. After delivering prepared remarks, he said: "We don't see any strong evidence yet of a decisive move up in wages. We see wages, by a couple measures, trending up a little bit, but most of them continuing to grow at about two and a half percent. Nothing in that suggests to me that wage inflation is at a point of acceleration."

    The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all hit session highs on the back of that comment before retreating. Earlier this week, he testified before the House Financial Services Committee, where he indicated market volatility won't stop the central bank from raising rates.

    "It is too early to make any sort of comment on his tenure, but we do suspect that Chairman Powell will be a little more willing to ruffle feathers on the Committee and use the power of his seniority to impose policy on other members," said Michael Shaoul, chairman and CEO of Marketfield Asset Management, in a note.

    "If this proves to be the case then we may see rather more obvious aggressive dissent going forwards, which again may feed into a more volatile environment," Shaoul noted.

    His testimony from earlier this week sent stocks reeling. The Dow closed nearly 300 points lower on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each fell more than 1 percent.

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
    Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley FBR, said the market is trying to find its footing with the new Fed chair. "I think we'll get a better idea on monetary policy after the March Fed meeting."

    Stocks closed sharply lower on Wednesday and futures on Thursday pointed to an extension of those losses before rebounding after the release of economic data.

    The Commerce Department said consumer spending rose 0.2 percent in January, while personal income rose 0.4 percent. The core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, meanwhile, advanced 1.5 percent on an annualized basis, in line with expectations.

    Thursday marked the first trading day of March. In February, the Dow and S&P 500 snapped a streak of 10 straight monthly gains, while the Nasdaq posted its first monthly decline in eight months.

    "We still see the environment as glass-half-full, although more difficult given the volatility in the market," said Lisa Erickson, head of traditional investments at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "There is a paradigm shit in that rates are going up and they may be going up more than expected."

    Elsewhere, shares of U.S. Steel and AK Steel gave back some of their gains after the Trump administration said President Donald Trump would likely not be issuing an announcement on tariffs, as was previously expected. U.S. Steel and AK Steel rose as much as 8.43 percent and 12 percent, respectively before trading up about 2 percent each.

