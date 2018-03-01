Description:

The User Experience (UX) Research intern will work with our UX Research & Product Design team to plan and deploy a broad range of user research activities across the many CNBC digital products, which include multiple websites, iOS and android mobile apps, OTT apps, and an internal content management system. The UX Research intern will assist in developing, conducting, and analyzing findings from usability tests, qualitative interviews, in-person observations, and surveys. The intern will also help identify insights and present recommendations based on the completed research to product owners and developers.

Qualifications: