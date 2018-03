[The stream is slated to start at 11 a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is scheduled to announce tariffs on Thursday.

While a White House official would not specifically say what the president plans to announce, reports indicate he could target steel and aluminum imports.

The Commerce Department previously recommended tariffs as a matter of national security.

Read more:

President Trump set to announce tariffs at meeting Thursday