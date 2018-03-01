White House preparing for exit of national security advisor HR McMaster: NBC News

National security advisor H.R. McMaster could leave the White House as early as next month, which would mark only the latest in a series of Trump administration departures, NBC News reported Thursday.

Ford executive Stephen Biegun is among the possible successors for the Army lieutenant general, NBC said, citing five people familiar with the discussions. He was on the National Security Council from 2001 to 2003 during the administration of former President George W. Bush.

Multiple reports have indicated McMaster could depart the White House amid months of tension with President Donald Trump. Last month, the national security advisor drew Trump's ire when he said it was "incontrovertible" that Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. elections.

Trump chided McMaster on Twitter, writing that he "forgot to say that the results of the 2016 election were not impacted or changed by the Russians."

The White House had no immediate reaction and said it had no personnel announcements.

McMaster is Trump's second national security advisor since he took office in January 2017. Trump forced out Michael Flynn after revelations that he misled administration officials about his contacts with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. He later pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about those interactions.

On Wednesday, the White House confirmed that communications director Hope Hicks planned to leave in the coming weeks.

