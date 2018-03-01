Your first trade for Thursday, March 1

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Nike.

Karen Finerman was a buyer Lowe's.

Brian Kelly was a buyer of Bitcoin.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Micron.

Trader disclosure: On February 28, 2018, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Tim Seymour is long AMZA, APC, BABA, BAC, BX, C, CCJ, CLF, CMG, CSCO, CX, DAL, DPZ, DVYE, EEM, ERJ, EUFN, EWM, FB, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, HAL, INTC, JD, MAT, MCD, MO, MOS, MPEL, PAK, PHM, PYPL, RAI, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, T, TIF, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VIPS, VOD, VRX, X, XLE, XRT, 700.HK. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY. Karen Finerman is long AAL, BAC, BOT Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, C, DAL, DVYE, DXJ, EEM, EPI, EWW, EWZ, DVYE, FB, FL, GM, GMLP, GLNG, GOGO, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LYV, KFL, KORS, KORS calls, KORS puts, MA, MTW, SEDG, SPY puts, TACO, URI, WIFI, WFM. Karen Finerman is short TBT calls. Bitcoin and Ethereum are in her kids' Trust. Her firm is long AAPL, ANTM, C, FB, FNAC, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, JPM, JPM calls, KORS puts, LYV, NXPI, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, WIFI. Her firm is short ESRX, IWM, MDY, VRX calls. Brian Kelly is long Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin.Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.

