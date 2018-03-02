Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday any U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports would be "absolutely unacceptable" and said his government would continue to engage with U.S. officials on the issue.



Trudeau warned that U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports would cause significant disruption to markets on both sides of the border, but expressed confidence his government could defend the industry.

"Any disruption to this integrated market would be significant and serious. But that is why we were impressing upon the American administration the unacceptable nature of these proposals that are going to hurt them every bit as much as they are going to hurt us, and we are confident we're going to continue to be able to defend Canadian industry," Trudeau told reporters at a news conference in Barrie, Ontario.

Officials have not said whether U.S. President Donald Trump's plan for tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum products would include imports from Canada and Mexico.