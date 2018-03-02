Cramer: If Gary Cohn resigns, watch out stock market   

A resignation by top White House economic advisor Gary Cohn would be bad for the stock market, CNBC's Jim Cramer warned on Friday.
"If you want to craft a scenario about [what] could be a tough moment for stocks, it would be if Gary left," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street." "He is someone who makes you feel that there is not as much chaos."
Multiple media reports surfaced this week casting doubt on Cohn's future after he was unable to dissuade President Donald Trump from imposing steel and aluminum tariffs. Trump announced plans for tariffs Thursday, sending stocks into a tailspin, re-approaching their early February lows. The Dow was down 270 points Friday morning.