Cramer: If Gary Cohn resigns, watch out stock market   

In a brief gaggle with reporters on Friday morning, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked about whether the former Goldman Sachs executive is staying as director of the National Economic Council.

"I don't have any reason to think otherwise right now," she said. "Gary was here yesterday afternoon, I talked to him in my office several times."

As long as Cohn remains in the White House, Cramer said, there's a case for investors to invest in several U.S. stocks.

"Gary Cohn did a lot to get through the tax package, Gary Cohn [is a] steady hand," Cramer said.

Earlier Friday, CNBC senior contributor Larry Kudlow, a confidant of President Trump, said he's been urging Cohn to stay. On Thursday, Kudlow said Trump's tariffs are a "bad omen" and could cause "major calamity."

"I have to tell you, personally, I am urging Gary Cohn to stay and fight for another day. He's done a great job," said Kudlow, a longtime economist who served in the Reagan administration.