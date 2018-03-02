Cramer's game plan: Earnings tainted by Trump tariffs   

After the stock market took a tariff-related nosedive on Thursday before recovering slightly on Friday, CNBC's Jim Cramer wanted to address how he reacted to the sell-off.

"I've got to apologize to you: I forgot to panic last night," the "Mad Money" host said. "I told you President Trump's move to slap a 25 percent tariff on imported steel and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum ... was not a reason to dump positions wholesale. If anything it might even be a reason to do some buying on weakness."

The Dow Jones industrial average's 500-point intraday plunge gave investors and market-watchers plenty of cause to panic and warn people to get out of stocks, Cramer admitted.

"Panic is not a strategy, ... [even] when so many of the bears seemed determined to make you bolt from stocks at all costs," he said. "There's always a better time, even if you do want to sell, than right into the teeth of the fear and the chaos that causes a brutal decline."

So as investors toy with the question of whether U.S. trading partners, particularly China, will retaliate against Trump's move, Cramer looked ahead at his weekly game plan.