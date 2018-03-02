Democratic congresswoman supports Trump's tariffs: We can't afford to lose US steel production

We cannot afford to lose the steel production platform of this country, says U.S. Rep. Kaptur 3 Hours Ago | 04:04

President Donald Trump is doing the right thing by proposing tariffs on steel and aluminum, Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur told CNBC on Friday.

Trump announced Thursday that the U.S. will impose a 25 percent tariff for steel and a 10 percent tariff for aluminum as early as next week.

"Regions like my own have been heavily harmed by this very unreciprocal trade across the board, almost in every sector. Steel has been particularly hard hit," said Kaptur, who represents Ohio's 9th District in the northern part of the state.

"We cannot afford to lose the steel production platform of this country. So we have to find our way through the thicket and begin to rebuild critical industries just as we've done with our automotive industry," she said on "Power Lunch."