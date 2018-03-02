How DJ Khaled went from broke and in jail to making $24 million, working with Jay-Z

"I was just a kid and I got evicted probably ten times," he writes in "The Keys." "My friends would come over and I would have no furniture. Nothing in my fridge. Just records. Records were my furniture and the floor was my bed when I went to sleep at night."

He was so broke he had to move back in with his parents in New Orleans. There he worked at Shoney's as a busboy and at Odyssey Records. At the record store, Khaled met rappers Birdman and Lil Wayne, both of whom are from the city. At the time, Lil Wayne was indeed little — he was only 12. Both would go on to be some of his first musical collaborators, according to Miami New Times.

After a year, Khaled won $5,000 in a DJ contest, rented a U-haul to carry his records and headed back to Orlando, according to "The Keys."

Back in Florida, Khaled was pulled over one too many times for driving with a suspended license. A frustrated judge sentenced him to a month in jail, according to the Miami New Times. A month was enough. Khaled was scared straight.

"The day after I got out, I moved from Orlando to Miami. I just had to. It was like a big switch just got flipped on in my head," Khaled writes in his book.

He arrived in Miami in 1994, according to the New Times. "I had less than $20 in my pocket, just like my dad did when he moved to America, and I had the clothes on my back. ... It was time for me to conquer Miami. I didn't know exactly how I was going to do it, but I knew I had to."

Khaled struggled to get his career as a DJ off the ground. He DJed anywhere he could pick up a gig, and lived between his girlfriend's mother's place and his black Honda Civic.

In 1996, Khaled talked his way into a job as a DJ at a Caribbean pirate radio station, Mixx96, according to the Miami New Times. "I used to sleep at the radio station," Khaled told the publication.

At 22, Khaled got a spot DJing a Friday-night show on Miami hip hop station 99 Jamz, then later a steady Friday gig at a Miami party called Rockers Island.