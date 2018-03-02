Dow futures drop into triple digits, possibly extending Thursday sell-off after Trump announced tariffs

President Trump's top economic advisor Gary Cohn could reportedly be considering leaving the White House after he lost a battle to prevent tariffs on aluminum and steel. One source told Politico they wouldn't be surprised if Cohn left as a result of the decision.



* White House preparing for McMaster exit as early as next month (NBC News)

Trump met with the executive director of the NRA, Chris Cox, a day after the president had a roundtable with a bipartisan group of lawmakers. In a tweet, Cox said he had a great meeting and said Trump and Vice President Mike Pence "don't want gun control." (Axios)



* Georgia passes bill that stings Delta over NRA position (NY Times)

Russian President Vladimir Putin denied accusations that his country wants to spark a new Cold War. The exclusive comment to NBC News came less than a day after the Russian president boasted a new missile that "can reach any point in the world."

America First Policies, a nonprofit group with close ties to Trump, has hired Trump's pollsters to conduct a wide range of political polling and research, CNBC has learned. The practices raises concerns and breaks with decades of tradition.

States along the Atlantic Coast and beyond were bracing for a major Nor'easter expected to pound the region beginning today with damaging winds, heavy rain and snow and severe flooding. Heavy rain of 1 to 4 inches was expected across parts of New Jersey; Long Island, New York; Connecticut; and Massachusetts. (NBC News)

Richard Clarida, an economist at fund manager Pimco, has emerged as a front-runner to become the Fed next vice chair, Reuters reports, citing sources. Clarida and three others have been interviewed by the White House in the last two months.

Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google was accused in a lawsuit of firing a man for complaining about hiring practices to boost diversity that he says discriminated against white and Asian men. A spokesperson for Google said it would "vigrously" defend itself. (USA Today)

The Weinstein Company revived a deal to sell its assets to a group of investors, marking a swift and dramatic reversal of fortunes for the scandal-plagued film studio. It came just four days after the company announced it would file for bankruptcy protection. (AP)

A male gymnast alleged that he was sexually abused by Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State team doctor who has been convicted of charges related to possession of child pornography and pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual assault. (USA Today)