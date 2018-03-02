Italy's 'social malaise' is fostering populism, former minister says   

Italy's fragile economic growth has not been enough to boost real employment and has led to anger and populist sentiment, Italy's former Economic Development Minister, Corrado Passera, told CNBC.

"Given that the recession has been so long, and given that the growth is not strong enough to create real employment, the social malaise is so wide that … certainly a very large part of the society is afraid of the future, is angry, is against the people that have managed the country in the last decades," Passera, who was an independent minister under the Mario Monti government, said Thursday.

Italy is edging closer to its crucial election vote Sunday. Although the southern European country has been growing above 1 percent in the past few years, unemployment levels are still over 11 percent and an inflow of immigrants has deepened social tensions.