Mary J. Blige says she grew up in a ‘war zone’ — now she's making Oscars history

This year, singer, songwriter and actress Mary J. Blige became the first person ever to earn an Oscar nomination for both an acting performance and an original song in the same film for her work in the drama "Mudbound." Her secret to making Oscar history? Hard work.

"I've been working my a-- off," she tells CBS. "I've worked really hard. This moment is the pay-off, and this moment says, 'You know what, Mary? You stood strong.'"

In addition to her two Oscar nominations, Blige has also been nominated for 31 Grammy awards and has won nine. Last month, on the morning of her 47th birthday, she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"I always want to earn everything," she said during the ceremony. "When someone is praising me or looking up to me, I need to have earned that, so I'm so grateful for this star right now because I've earned it probably three times, but I'm so grateful that I have it!"